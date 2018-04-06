With new flights and larger planes, SLO County airport gets a 2nd security lane

Security lines at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP) should be shorter now that the Transportation Security Administration has finally begun offering a second lane for security screenings to handle an increase in traffic.

Passengers who travel through the airport have complained of a long line during early morning hours, when multiple planes take off around the same time.

The new bag-screening lane comes in advance of United Airlines beginning a second daily nonstop flight to Denver and debuting larger planes on existing routes, which should add about 180 additional daily passengers, an airport news release says.

"The move allows our travelers to get through security faster than ever before," Director of Airports, Kevin Bumen, said in a release. "TSA is committing additional resources to our airport because they see how we've been growing, and continue to grow."

While security officers will be able to increase efficiency during peak travel times, travelers are still encouraged to arrive 90 minutes before their flight departure.

The airport currently offers flights to Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle and Denver.