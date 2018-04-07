Sheriff Ian Parkinson says he won't step down in video interview

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson sits down for his first in-person interview with The Tribune regarding inmate Andrew Holland's death at the County Jail.
Matt Fountain
Rodeo is a way of life for Cal Poly Coach Ben Londo

Cal Poly

Meet Cal Poly Rodeo Coach Ben Londo. “You know, rodeo, it’s a lot more than just a sport," Londo says. “It’s a heritage. It’s a way of life." The 2018 Poly Royal Rodeo — the largest college rodeo in the U.S. — will be held April 13-14.