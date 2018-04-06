30 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, April 7

SLOBC Wildflower Century
7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cycling with four routes (45, 63, 75 and 100 miles). Begins in Creston; post-ride barbecue with live music, local beer and wine. Creston Community Center, Swayze Road, Creston. $85. 805-543-5973.
Grover Beach Library Book Sale
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fiction, non-fiction, research, table top and collectible books. Grover Beach Community Library, 240 N. 9th St., Grover Beach. 805-473-3457.
Morro Bay Citywide Yard Sale
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
15th annual citywide yard sale. Get “treasure maps” at Brenda Sue’s Consignment, 248 Morro Bay Blvd. or the Chamber of Commerce, 695 Harbor St. Morro Bay. 805-772-4467.
Audubon Bird Walk
9 to 11 a.m.
Any birding skill level welcome. Bring binoculars. Info at slobg.org/birding. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. Donation: $5 to $10. 805-541-1400 x 303.
Thrift Sale
9 a.m. to Noon.
Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Drive, Cambria. 805-927-4356.
Cal Poly Tomato Mania Plant Sale
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More than 70 varieties of tomato plants available. Plants cost $7, with a discount for five or more plants. California Polytechnic State University, Horticulture Unit, Via Carta, San Luis Obispo. 805-756-1106.
Sketch Walk
10 to Noon.
Chocolate Lilies: Capture the brown nodding lilies on paper. Bring your own art supplies. Chumash Trail, about 1.3 miles east of South Bay Blvd. Easy, about 1 mile. Chumash Trail, 1673 to 1697 Turri Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Martial Arts Workshop: Smallsword
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Smallsword” is the third in a series of historical European Martial Arts workshops. Room 1105, Cuesta College, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. $60. 805-459-0345.
Plant and Bake Sale
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Native, drought- and deer-tolerant plants, fruit trees, succulents, container plants and garden starts. Also home-baked goodies. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 5318 Palma Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-466-0379.
Everything Edible Plant Sale
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
40 varieties of tomatoes, unique basil varieties, herbs, lettuces, eggplants, sweet and hot peppers, squash, cucumbers, blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, citrus and more. Growing Grounds Downtown, 956 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo.
Spring Festival at the Zoo
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
See baby animals and the new Bug Zone. Charles Paddock Zoo, 9305 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. $5 to $7, children under 2 free. 805-470-3400.
10th Annual Wine 4 Paws
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tasting at more than 80 wineries, a brewery and olive oil companies. Benefits Woods Humane Society. Various locations, San Luis Obispo County. Free. www.wine4paws.com.
Sounds Like Science
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (SLO); and 2 to 3 p.m. (AG)
Two sessions. A fun science program for kids that is all about sound. Community Room. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at San Luis Obispo Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-5775. 2 to 3 p.m. at Arroyo Grande Library, 800 Branch St. West, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-473-7161.
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Walk featuring community leaders, plus live music, local vendors and kid-friendly activities. Benefits RISE. Downtown City Park, 1100 Spring St., Paso Robles. $10 to $25 registration. 805-226-5400.
Bingo Bonanza
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
25th Annual. Ticket includes lunch and 10 games of bingo. Silent auction, raffle and a money hat. Benefits Hospice SLO County. For tickets, call 805-544-2266 or visit www.hospiceslo.org . Veterans Memorial Building, 801 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $45.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune and lagoon plant and animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. A look at the Chumash and the Dunites. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave., Oceano. Free. 805-474-2664.
Sandii Castleberry
1 to 4 p.m.
Live music. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Owl Pellet Dissection
2 to 3:30 p.m.
Learn about owl pellets: what they are, how they are made and what they might contain. Ages 6 and up. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. $3, CCSPA members and under 17 free. 805-772-2694.
‘The Lego Ninjago Movie’ showing
2 to 3:30 p.m.
A teenager and his friends seek to defeat an evil warlord. Rated PG. Popcorn supplied. Friends of Los Osos Library. Free. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.
‘The 39 Steps’
2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.
An everyman goes on the run in Scotland with a mysterious woman in hopes of stopping a spy ring. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $35. 805-786-2440.
SLO County Poets Laureate Reading
2 to 4:30 p.m.
Current and past Poets Laureate read poetry for April’s National Poetry Month. Community Room, San Luis Obispo Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-3595.
‘Sylvia’
3 and 7 p.m.
A stray dog becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. Followed by vaudeville revue “The 1940’s USO Show.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Tom Ball and Kenny Sultan
5 to 8 p.m.
Guitar and harmonica blues, rags and good-time music. Red Barn Community Music Series. Red Barn, 2180 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. $15. 805-215-3238.
Art After Dark Paso
6 to 9 p.m.
Art, wine and live music. Various locations, downtown Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.
Community Radio 5th Annual Fundraiser Concert
6 to 10:30 p.m.
Live music by Jill Knight, Rob Espinosa, Wood and Ricky Montijo and The Mermen. Silent auction. Benefits community radio station The Rock. Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1314.
Come to the Cabaret
7 to 9 p.m.
Broadway show tunes in a relaxed cabaret setting. Benefits UU Fellowship of SLO. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2201 Lawton Ave., San Luis Obispo. $5 to $20. 805-439-0188.
Burlesque on the Bar: Greatest Hits
7 to 10 p.m.
Classy neo-burlesque featuring local performers. Rendarrio Vineyards, 2323 Tuley Court, Paso Robles. $25. 805-369-1505.
Arlo Guthrie
7 to 11 p.m.
Folk music legend. With Abe and Sarah Lee Guthrie.Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $48 to $54.
Unfinished Business
7:30 to 10 p.m.
1960s rock ’n roll dance party. D’Anbino Vineyards and Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso Robles. $10 to $15. 805-227-6800.
Yesterday: The Las Vegas Beatles Show
8 to 10 p.m.
Beatles tribute show. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $30 to $46. 805-489-9444.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments