2 dead in Cholame 'Y' crash that shut down Hwy. 41 and 46

A fatal crash at the intersection of Highway 41 and 46 shut down lanes in both routes for several hours Friday morning, the CHP said.
The CHP confirmed that two people were killed in the collision near Cholame. Multiple cars were involved.
Drivers were urged to "use extra caution & expect major delays from the coast to valley," Caltrans tweeted.
The crash occured shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday, and the highway was closed at the Cholame "Y." Multiple engines, and ground and air ambulances responded to the scene. There were 11 patients total, Cal Fire said, but the CHP could not confirm how the extent of injuries.
The highway remained closed at 8 a.m. and could be closed for another hour.
This story will be updated.
