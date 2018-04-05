16 things to do in SLO County on Friday | Morro Bay Yard Sale, Wine 4 Paws, live music & more

Morro Bay Citywide Yard Sale
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
15th annual citywide yard sale. Get “treasure maps” at Brenda Sue’s Consignment, 248 Morro Bay Blvd. or the Chamber of Commerce, 695 Harbor St. Morro Bay. 805-772-4467.
Thrift Sale
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Drive, Cambria. 805-927-4356.
Spring Festival at The Zoo
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
See feathered friends and the new Bug Zone. Charles Paddock Zoo, 9305 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. Free to $7. 805-470-3400.
Plant and Bake Sale
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Native, drought- and deer-tolerant plants, fruit trees, succulents, container plants and garden starts. Also home-baked goodies. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 5318 Palma Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-466-0379.
Brown Bag Concert
Noon to 12:45 p.m.
Keyboardist Bob Harway and vocalist Judy Philbin. Wilson Hall, First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune and lagoon plant and animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. A look at the Chumash and the Dunites. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave., Oceano. Free. 805-474-2664.
First Fridays
Noon to 5 p.m.
Olivas de Oro and the Creston Wine. Specials, food pairings, recipes and new releases. Olivas De Oro, 4625 La Panza Road, Creston. Free. 805-227-4223.
Lichens
2 to 3:30 p.m.
Learn about lichens and look at the specimens. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History. $3, CCSPA members and children under 17 free. 805-772-2694.
Creston Spaghetti Feed
5 to 7:30 p.m.
Spaghetti (meat and vegetarian), salad, bread, beer, wine and desserts. Fundraiser for the Creston Women’s Club Scholarship Fund and associated with the San Luis Obispo Bicycle Club SLOBC Wildflower Century, which begins and ends in downtown Creston on Saturday. Creston Community Center, Swayze Road. $12 adult; $5 children under age 10.
Wine 4 Paws at Lefondusac
5 to 9 p.m.
Wine from Lefondusac and food from Jeffry’s Catering. Proceeds go to Wine 4 Paws (which has events at wineries across SLO County this weekend). Live music from Wine Country Troubadors. Lefondusac, 2929 Limestone Way, Paso Robles. $10 donation at the door.
Train Wreck Friday: Blimp Pilots
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Live music. Pomar Junction Vineyard and Winery, 5036 El Pomar Road, Templeton. $15, children 6 and under free. 805-238-9940.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
Art After Dark
6 to 9 p.m.
More than 30 venues host art exhibitions. Arts Obispo. Various locations, downtown San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-544-9251.
‘The 39 Steps’
7 to 9 p.m.
An everyman goes on the run in Scotland with a mysterious woman in hopes of stopping a spy ring. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $35. 805-786-2440.
Marc E. Bassy
8 to 11:30 p.m.
Singer-songwriter. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $60. fremontslo.com.
DJ Oso Nice
10 p.m.
Rotsen Victoriano, AKA Oso Nice, a DJ based out of San Luis Obispo. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-1843.
