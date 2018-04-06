You can donate food and get your late fines forgiven at SLO County libraries next week

You can get your late fines forgiven at SLO County Public Libraries next week in exchange for bringing in non-perishable food.
Since it's National Library Week, libraries, in partnership with the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County, will hold a "Food for Fines" drive. The drive will take place at all county branch libraries.
Every donation of non-perishable food is worth $1 of overdue fines, the library said. There's no limit to how many fines can be covered by the donations, but you can't use the food donation to pay for other types of fees, like those for lost or damaged items.
All of the donated food will go to the Food Bank, according to the county.
Items that will be accepted for the drive include canned or dry soup, canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned tuna and meats, peanut butter, dry pasta, rice, beans and cereal.
More information can be found at www.slolibrary.org.
