Santa Barbara man falls 60-70 feet down abandoned well

Santa Barbara-area fire personnel rescued a man who fell 60 to 70 feet down an abandoned well Wednesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The County Fire Department, Santa Barbara City Fire Department and their Urban Search and Rescue Teams responded to the 2600 block of Puesta Del Sol Road in the Mission Canyon area, near the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, about 3:10 p.m.

A 40-year-old man was doing yard work while standing on the cover of a narrow, abandoned water well when the cover broke, and the man fell down about 60 to 70 feet, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The man was injured in the fall, but he was conscious and talking to firefighters as they prepared a rescue, Zaniboni said.

Responders lowered a firefighter to the man, harnessed him and brought him back up in the confined-space rescue, Zaniboni said.

As of 4:30 p.m., the man was rescued from the well and had been taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries, Zaniboni said.

The California Highway Patrol shut down adjacent streets to block incoming traffic during the rescue.

No further details were available.