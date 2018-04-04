Cuesta College to host free resource fair for veterans and their families

A free community resource fair for local veterans and their families will be held Saturday at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo.

The San Luis Obispo Veterans Services Collaborative (SVSC) is hosting the event, which will bring representatives from various local agencies onto campus from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., according to a news release from the school.

"Veterans who attend can get help securing their potential benefits, attend resume-writing workshops, learn job interviewing skills and financial planning strategies, obtain information on their legal rights as veterans, and more," SVSC executive vice president Sandy Murry said in the release.

More than 20 employers are expected to attend. Visitors also can learn more about the Veterans Affairs healthcare system and VA benefits, the release said.

Parking will be free in lots 2A and 2, the release said.

For more information on the fair, email slovsc1@gmail.com.