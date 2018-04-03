Want to know how SLO spent its Measure G sales tax money? Upcoming forum has details

The city of San Luis Obispo will host a public forum at 5:30 p.m. April 12 to inform the public how its Measure G sales tax revenue from the 2016-2017 fiscal year was spent.

The event, which will take place at City Hall, also will be live streamed on the city's Facebook page.

Measure G generated $6.1 million for the city last year, nearly half of which went to street paving and public safety. An additional $1.3 million in unspent funds remains assigned to capital improvement projects until completed.

The measure, a one-half percentage point sales tax, may be used to protect and maintain essential community services and facilities such as open space preservation, bike lanes and sidewalks, public safety, neighborhood street paving and code enforcement, flood protection and senior programs.

The local revenue measure was initially approved by city voters in 2006, then extended for another eight years in the 2014 election.

Spending priorities laid out in the measure help guide the Citizen’s Revenue Enhancement Oversight Committee, which makes recommendations to the Council about how the money should be spent.

For every $1 of revenue generated by Measure G, 72 cents is paid by visitors and 28 cents is paid by city residents, city officials said.

A report in brief was included in all March city utility bills and the full report is available online at www.slocity.org/budget.

The city is considering an additional sales tax of 1 percentage point, which would raise the total sales tax in the city to 8.75 percent if placed on the November ballot and approved by voters.

That sales new tax would help fund about $400 million over the next two decades to fully deliver on projects that will “provide the services and experiences SLO residents desire,” said Daryl Grigsby, the city’s director of Public Works.

