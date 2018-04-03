A car crashed into a speed limit sign during a multi-car accident on southbound Highway 101 in Pismo Beach on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
Local

Grover Beach police SUV struck in 4-vehicle crash on Hwy. 101

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

April 03, 2018 03:20 PM

A Grover Beach police SUV was hit from behind in a four-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 in Pismo Beach on Tuesday morning.

Traffic came to a stop about 8:30 a.m. south of the Spyglass Drive exit when a Honda sedan crashed into the back of the police car, causing a chain reaction with two cars in front of it, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Meanwhile, the Honda veered off the highway and hit a speed limit sign before coming to a stop. The cars were bent out of shape, but only minor injuries were reported in the crash, the CHP said.

Grover PD 1 copy.jpg
A Grover Beach police SUV was hit from behind in a four-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 in Pismo Beach on April 3, 2018.
Grover Beach Police Department

Grover PD 2 copy.jpg
A Grover Beach police SUV was hit from behind in a four-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 in Pismo Beach on April 3, 2018.
Grover Beach Police Department

Grover PD 3 copy.jpg
A Grover Beach police SUV was hit from behind in a four-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 in Pismo Beach on April 3, 2018.
Grover Beach Police Department

