Grover Beach police SUV struck in 4-vehicle crash on Hwy. 101

A Grover Beach police SUV was hit from behind in a four-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 in Pismo Beach on Tuesday morning.
Traffic came to a stop about 8:30 a.m. south of the Spyglass Drive exit when a Honda sedan crashed into the back of the police car, causing a chain reaction with two cars in front of it, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Meanwhile, the Honda veered off the highway and hit a speed limit sign before coming to a stop. The cars were bent out of shape, but only minor injuries were reported in the crash, the CHP said.
