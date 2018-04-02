You'll see more military vehicles on Hwy. 101 later this week. Here's why

If you're driving in San Luis Obispo County on Friday, there will be more military vehicles sharing the road with you.

A California Army National Guard convoy will be traveling from Fort Irwin in San Bernardino County to Camp Roberts on Friday, in preparation for training at Camp Roberts, according to a news release from the National Guard.

The convoy plans to use Highways 58, 46, 101 and 99 and will be traveling throughout the day, according to the National Guard.

The vehicles will travel in four separate groups and include more than 20 Stryker combat vehicles, a Humvee and a Heavy Equipment Trailer, the National Guard said.

A second and larger convoy will travel from Fort Irwin to Camp Roberts in May.