Body found in SLO's Prefumo Canyon identified as Kristen Marti

A body that was found in Prefumo Canyon last week has been identified as Kristen Marti, police said in a news release Monday.

"There are no further details being released at this time as this is an active investigation," the release said.

Marti's body was recovered during a large-scale search in the Prefumo Canyon area on Sunday, March 25.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday to identify the body and determine the cause of death, according to San Luis Obispo police. When the body was found, police said the case was being investigated as a homicide "based on the circumstances surrounding this investigation."

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Marti was reported missing Jan. 18 after she failed to make contact with family or friends, police said. Authorities said she was last seen Jan. 9 sitting with an adult man in a parked, maroon-colored sedan in the 1800 block of Prefumo Canyon Road.

On Wednesday, police identified a mid-1990s, red Chevy S-10 Blazer as a vehicle of interest and are seeking information from anyone who may have seen the vehicle on the evening of Jan. 9 in or around Prefumo Canyon.

Police said initial information about the maroon sedan was investigated and "is no longer of interest in this case."





Last week, when the body was discovered, police said they had identified a person of interest who was believed to be the last person seen with Marti before her disappearance, but his information was not released due to the ongoing investigation.

According to a Facebook profile in her name, from which SLOPD retrieved photos of Marti to distribute, she went to Morro Bay High School and lived in San Luis Obispo.

Anyone with information on the case can call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312 or CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867.