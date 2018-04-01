Attendees stand and listen to a message during the Morro Coast Evangelical Churches Easter sunrise service in front of Morro Rock on Sunday.
Morro Bay outdoor church service rocks Easter sunrise

April 01, 2018 02:17 PM

The Morro Coast Evangelical Churches held an Easter sunrise service in front of Morro Rock on Sunday. Roger Evey, pastor of Shoreline Calvary Chapel of Morro Bay, has organized the service for the past 30 years.

Accompanied by the sound of hundreds of seagulls as they flew overhead, pastors from various churches gave a prelude, a welcome message, an invocation and a prayer message. Fellowship of Christian Athletes Representative Chris Gaschen gave an inspirational Easter message.

Music was provided by Shoreline Calvary Chapel’s Pastor Chris Vanoli, church members Carol Barnes and Anthony Roach.

