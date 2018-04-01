Morro Rock offers peaceful setting for annual Easter sunrise service
The Morro Coast Evangelical Churches held an Easter sunrise service in front of Morro Rock on Sunday, April 1, 2018. Roger Evey, pastor of Shoreline Calvary Chapel of Morro Bay, has organized the service for the past 30 years.
The 29th Annual Family Egg Hunt and Festival was held at Elm Street Park in Arroyo Grande, Saturday, March 31. Hundreds of kids participated in egg hunts, games, egg tosses, and photos with the Easter Bunny.
The U.S. Coast Guard Station in Morro Bay shared this timelapse video on March 29, 2018, of a beautiful sunny day going low-visibility in just minutes, with the marine layer rolling in on California's Central Coast.
"The Wall That Heals,” is a traveling three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and is on display at the Madonna Meadows in San Luis Obispo through April 1, 2018.
French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo announced a $100 million expansion on March 29, 2018. The expansion will add a new four-story hospital building to the existing campus and will make the hospital the largest hospital in SLO County.
Cal Poly's Will Kraemer won the Stihl TimberSports Western Collegiate Qualifier on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, and will advance to the TimberSports Series Championships for collegiate lumberjacks to be held in Milwaukee in July.
Justin Dellinger, senior environmental scientist at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, gets a surprise when he tries to lower a drugged - but still slightly awake - mountain lion out of a tree in Modoc County.
The Paso Robles Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol rescued 10 people from the Salinas River on Thursday, March 22, 2018, when rains turned the sandy channel into a muddy torrent. In one shot, a tent can be seen floating in the river.