Rev. Steve Islander from the United Methodist Church in Morro Bay gives the Benediction at the close of Easter Sunrise services at the rock in Morro Bay in 2003. Jayson Mellom

Local

8 things to do in SLO County on Easter Sunday, April 1

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

March 31, 2018 02:34 PM

‘The Wall That Heals’

All day

Replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, with educational exhibits and video displays. Madonna Meadows, Madonna Inn, 100 Madonna Road, SLO. Free. 805-781-5768.

Morro Bay Easter Sunrise Service

6:30 to 7:15 a.m.

The Sunrise Service is sponsored by a number of local churches. Morro Rock, 101 Coleman Drive, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-4467.

Panake Breakfast

8 to 11 a.m.

Bacon, eggs, pancakes, coffee and orange juice will be served. Easter egg hunt after breakfast in garden. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $7. 805-458-1671.

Spring Festival at The Zoo

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

See little feathered friends and the new Bug Zone. Charles Paddock Zoo, 9305 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. Free to $7. 805-470-3400.

Easter Eggs and Butterflies

11 a.m. to Noon.

An Easter egg hunt in the garden behind the Hall. Have your picture taken with the butterflies. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-0639.

The Cimo Brothers

1 p.m.

Live music. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.

‘The 39 Steps’

2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

An everyman goes on the run in Scotland with a mysterious woman in hopes of stopping a spy ring. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $35. 805-786-2440.

Riff Raff

8 to 11:30 p.m.

Riff Raff will be live with DJ Afterthought, John Sisco, Podeezy & DollaBillaGates, and 2 Stoned. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $52. 805-329-5729.

  Comments  