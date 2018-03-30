24 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, March 31

‘The Wall That Heals’
All day
Replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, with educational exhibits and video displays. Madonna Meadows, Madonna Inn, 100 Madonna Road, SLO. Free. 805-781-5768.
San Simeon hike
Never miss a local story.
9 a.m.
Sierra Club. Moderate 6.4-mile hike in the Silver Peak Wilderness with about 1,600-foot elevation gain. Meet at the Washburn Day Use area of San Simeon State Park, 1.5 miles north of Cambria. Hearst San Simeon State Park, Highway 1, Cambria. Free. 805-441-7597.
Bay-Osos Easter Egg Hunt
10 a.m. to Noon.
29th Annual Bay-Osos Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt for children aged 0 to 10. Also face painters, bounce houses, balloon animals, 4-H petting zoo, photo with the Easter bunny. For more info, call Steve at 805-801-4444. South Bay Community Center, 2180 Palisades, Los Osos. Free. 805-528-0100.
Fiscalini Ranch Preserve Walk
10 a.m. to Noon.
Walk the Forest Loop Trail. 2.5 miles long with very little elevation gain. For information, call Stephen at 805-400-5366. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, 2677 Tipton St., Cambria. Free. 805-400-5366.
Easter Egg-Stravaganza
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Egg hunts, games, bounce houses, crafts, food vendors, visits with the Easter Bunny, more. For more info, contact the City of Pismo Beach Recreation Division at 805-773-7063 or visit www.pismobeach.org/recreation. Dinosaur Caves Park, 2701 Price St., Pismo Beach. Free.
Spring Festival at The Zoo
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
See little feathered friends and the new Bug Zone. Charles Paddock Zoo, 9305 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. Free to $7. 805-470-3400.
Pecho Ranch in 1919
11 a.m. to Noon.
Visit the Spooner Ranch House in 1919 with Katie Spooner leading the tour. Meet in the Spooner Ranch House in Montaña de Oro. Easy, chairs available for sitting. 1 hour. Montana de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
SLO Parks and Rec Egg Hunt
11 a.m. to Noon.
Kids ages 8 and under search for prized-filled eggs. Laguna Lake Municipal Golf Course, 11175 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-7300.
Cayucos Dog Parade
12:05 to 12:30 p.m.
Benefits Cayucos Lioness Club’s Mutt Mitts Project. Cayucos Pier, 190 Ocean Front Ave. Free. 804-835-8825.
James Rivers Band
1 p.m.
SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.
Rick Spralding
1 to 4 p.m.
Live music. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Robotics Workshop
2 to 3 p.m.
Build and program your own robot, then face down other robots. Sponsored by 4H. Registration required. Ages 8-14. Register at slolibrary.org or call 805-473-7161. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 Branch St. West, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-473-7161.
Spring Fling
2 to 3:30 p.m.
Meet some of the animals from Pacific Wildlife Care and learn their stories. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. $3, CCSPA and under 17 free. 805-772-2694.
Boomerang
2 to 4 p.m.
Rock and roll favorites. San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-7580.
‘Sylvia’
3 and 7 p.m.
A stray dog becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. Followed by vaudeville revue “The 1940’s USO Show.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
‘Empowering Our Transgender Children’
4 to 6 p.m.
Transgender Day of Visibility celebration features two short films and a panel discussion. Tranz Central Coast. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2201 Lawton Ave., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-234-5604.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
Flavor Packet
6 to 9 p.m.
Live music. Morro Bay Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero, No. 5, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-8388.
5K Fun Run and Easter Egg Hunt
6:30 to 9 a.m., 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Kids 1-mile run, 5K charity fun run, speed golf tournament and an Easter egg hunt. Proceeds benefit the Frace family who tragically lost both of their daughters, Brynn and Brittni, in a recent car accident. Dairy Creek Golf Course, San Luis Obispo. $20 brunch, $20 kids mile, $35 5K, $60 speed golf. 805-782-8060.
‘The 39 Steps’
7 to 9 p.m.
An everyman goes on the run in Scotland with a mysterious woman in hopes of stopping a spy ring. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $35. 805-786-2440.
‘Other Desert Cities’
7:30 p.m.
A writer working on a memoir returns to her Reaganite parents’ Palm Springs home. Wine Country Theatre. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.
The Seldom Scene
8 p.m.
Bluegrass. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $37 to $45. 805-489-9444.
His Eyes Have Fangs
10 p.m.
Featuring skateboarder, surfer and musician Tony Alva. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-543-1843.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments