8 things to do in SLO County on Friday | ‘The Wall That Heals,’ spring festivals & more

‘The Wall That Heals’

All day

Replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, with educational exhibits and video displays. Madonna Meadows, Madonna Inn, 100 Madonna Road, SLO. Free. 805-781-5768.

Silver Sneakers Zumba

9 a.m.

Free for Silver Sneakers members. Appropriate for all ages and fitness levels. Oceano Community Center, 1935 Wilmar Ave. 10-class pass $50; or $6 drop-in. 805-441-7932.

Spring Festival at The Zoo

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

See little feathered friends and the new Bug Zone. Charles Paddock Zoo, 9305 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. Free to $7. 805-470-3400.

Guided Meditation

10:30 a.m. to Noon.

Free Guided Meditation Group Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-439-2757.

Spring Fling at the Estuary

2 to 3:30 p.m.

Learn the importance of the watershed to Morro Bay. Morro Bay Museum of Natural History. $3, CCSPA and under 17 free. 805-772-2694.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.

Handel’s ‘Messiah’ Easter Concert

7 to 8:30 p.m.

Rebroadcast of Mormon Tabernacle Choir’s Easter concert. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 651 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-704-8124.

‘The 39 Steps’

7 to 9 p.m.

An everyman goes on the run in Scotland with a mysterious woman in hopes of stopping a spy ring. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $35. 805-786-2440.

Four Shillings Short

7 to 9 p.m.

Celtic and American folk music. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $15. 805-772-2880.

‘Other Desert Cities’

7:30 p.m.

A writer working on a memoir returns to her Reaganite parents’ Palm Springs home. Wine Country Theatre. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.