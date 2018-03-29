Anthony Angone, 7, of Atascadero checks out Chick City at the Charles Paddock Zoo in 2011. This year’s Spring Festival at The Zoo features little feathered friends and the new Bug Zone.
Local

8 things to do in SLO County on Friday | ‘The Wall That Heals,’ spring festivals & more

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

March 29, 2018

‘The Wall That Heals’

All day

Replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, with educational exhibits and video displays. Madonna Meadows, Madonna Inn, 100 Madonna Road, SLO. Free. 805-781-5768.

Silver Sneakers Zumba

9 a.m.

Free for Silver Sneakers members. Appropriate for all ages and fitness levels. Oceano Community Center, 1935 Wilmar Ave. 10-class pass $50; or $6 drop-in. 805-441-7932.

Spring Festival at The Zoo

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

See little feathered friends and the new Bug Zone. Charles Paddock Zoo, 9305 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. Free to $7. 805-470-3400.

The Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero, California, welcomed a new prehensile-tailed porcupine and a red-flanked duiker, the zoo announced on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Joe Johnston

Guided Meditation

10:30 a.m. to Noon.

Free Guided Meditation Group Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-439-2757.

Spring Fling at the Estuary

2 to 3:30 p.m.

Learn the importance of the watershed to Morro Bay. Morro Bay Museum of Natural History. $3, CCSPA and under 17 free. 805-772-2694.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.

Handel’s ‘Messiah’ Easter Concert

7 to 8:30 p.m.

Rebroadcast of Mormon Tabernacle Choir’s Easter concert. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 651 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-704-8124.

‘The 39 Steps’

7 to 9 p.m.

An everyman goes on the run in Scotland with a mysterious woman in hopes of stopping a spy ring. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $35. 805-786-2440.

Four Shillings Short

7 to 9 p.m.

Celtic and American folk music. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $15. 805-772-2880.

‘Other Desert Cities’

7:30 p.m.

A writer working on a memoir returns to her Reaganite parents’ Palm Springs home. Wine Country Theatre. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

