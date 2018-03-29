Jonathan Stornetta has been named Paso Robles' new fire chief.
Paso's new fire chief is a fourth-generation North County resident

The city of Paso Robles announced Thursday that it has a new fire chief.

Jonathan Stornetta, a fourth-generation resident of the North County who has served as interim chief since October, will take over as the permanent head of Paso's Emergency Services Department, the city said in a news release.

Stornetta joined the Fire Department in 2001 as a firefighter and paramedic, the city said. Throughout the years, he has been a fire captain and paramedic and a battalion chief.

In a release, City Manager Tom Frutchey praised Stornetta's "thorough understanding of the community's values and needs," along with his technical expertise and years of experience.

"I am extremely grateful and honored to lead an organization with such great people," Stornetta said in the release.

Stornetta lives in Creston with his wife and two children.

