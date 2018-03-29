Woods Humane Society is asking for the public's help in finding a recently-adopted puppy that was stolen from its owner's home.
Woods Humane Society is asking for the public's help in finding a recently-adopted puppy that was stolen from its owner's home. Woods Humane Society
Woods Humane Society is asking for the public's help in finding a recently-adopted puppy that was stolen from its owner's home. Woods Humane Society

Local

Puppy adopted from Woods in SLO was stolen from her new family. Have you seen her?

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

March 29, 2018 04:08 PM

A puppy that was recently adopted from Woods Humane Society has been stolen from her new family's home, the shelter announced on Facebook on Thursday.

The puppy, a female named Bliss, was adopted from Woods just a few weeks ago. The robbery happened in the Foothill area of San Luis Obispo, according to the shelter. In addition to the dog, some of the owner's possessions were stolen.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bliss is an 11-week-old pit bull, the shelter said. She is gray and white.

"We are hoping that someone will spot her and that she will be reunited with her owner," the shelter wrote.

If you have any information regarding Bliss, call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7317.

Fifteen dogs and 10 cats displaced by Hurricane Harvey arrived at Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo County, California, on Thursday, September 14, 2017. David MiddlecampThe Tribune

  Comments  