Puppy adopted from Woods in SLO was stolen from her new family. Have you seen her?

A puppy that was recently adopted from Woods Humane Society has been stolen from her new family's home, the shelter announced on Facebook on Thursday.
The puppy, a female named Bliss, was adopted from Woods just a few weeks ago. The robbery happened in the Foothill area of San Luis Obispo, according to the shelter. In addition to the dog, some of the owner's possessions were stolen.
Bliss is an 11-week-old pit bull, the shelter said. She is gray and white.
"We are hoping that someone will spot her and that she will be reunited with her owner," the shelter wrote.
If you have any information regarding Bliss, call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7317.
