Tour new non-emergency mental health facility in San Luis Obispo

French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo announced a $100 million expansion on March 29, 2018. The expansion will add a new four-story hospital building to the existing campus and will make the hospital the largest hospital in SLO County.
Justin Dellinger, senior environmental scientist with Wildlife Investigations Laboratory at California Department of Fish and Wildlife, was working to drug, tag and collar a mountain lion in Modoc County when he got was the surprise of a lifetime.
Cal Poly's Will Kraemer won the Stihl TimberSports Western Collegiate Qualifier on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, and will advance to the TimberSports Series Championships for collegiate lumberjacks to be held in Milwaukee in July.
Justin Dellinger, senior environmental scientist at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, gets a surprise when he tries to lower a drugged - but still slightly awake - mountain lion out of a tree in Modoc County.
The Paso Robles Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol rescued 10 people from the Salinas River on Thursday, March 22, 2018, when rains turned the sandy channel into a muddy torrent. In one shot, a tent can be seen floating in the river.
See a CHP helicopter rescue a man and dog from a raging Salinas River in Paso Robles on Thursday, March 22, 2018, and hear from an eyewitness who saw a tent floating downstream with another person in it. 10 people total were rescued.