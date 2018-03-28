Cal Poly student chops and saws his way to spot at national logging championships

Cal Poly junior Will Kraemer won the Stihl TimberSports Western Collegiate Qualifier on Wednesday, earning a trip to the TimberSports Series Championships for collegiate lumberjacks to be held in Milwaukee in July.
Kraemer, a 21-year-old bioresource and agricultural engineering major who serves as president of the Cal Poly Logging Team, beat out competitors from 12 colleges and universities attending the three-day event on Cal Poly's campus.
The Association of Western Forestry Clubs (AWFC) Logging Conclave is the largest collegiate timber sports competition west of the Mississippi River, according to a Cal Poly news release.
Participants competed in four disciplines: standing and underhand block chops with an axe, single buck with a cross-cut saw and stock saw, a speed event done with a chainsaw.
Kraemer, a San Luis Obispo High School graduate, won three events and took second in the underhand chop.
The Logging Conclave will continue through Friday and will be held at the Logging Unit off Stenner Creek Road.
Attendees are asked to park in the H1 parking lot off Mount Bishop Road. Shuttles will run between the competition grounds and the parking lot on the hour, according to the school.
Parking cost $5.
