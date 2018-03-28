Aerial video: Watch multiple Paso Robles river rescues from CHP helicopter
The Paso Robles Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol rescued 10 people from the Salinas River on Thursday, March 22, 2018, when rains turned the sandy channel into a muddy torrent. In one shot, a tent can be seen floating in the river.
See a CHP helicopter rescue a man and dog from a raging Salinas River in Paso Robles on Thursday, March 22, 2018, and hear from an eyewitness who saw a tent floating downstream with another person in it. 10 people total were rescued.
“We absolutely have some responsibility in the loss of Andrew Holland. Never question that we have responsibility,” Sheriff Ian Parkinson told SLO County supervisors on Aug. 22, 2018. Here's a portion of his remarks to supervisors.
San Luis Obispo County saw car crashes, flooding and rock and mudslides on Wednesday morning as a major storm system moved into the region. Here's a look at some of the problems drivers and Caltrans crews faced.
Nipomo residents and off-road enthusiasts share their opinions on a proposed agreement to reduce dust emissions from Oceano Dunes by 30 percent over five years, during an Air Pollution Control District meeting. The hearing board rejected the deal.