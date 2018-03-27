Charles Paddock Zoo welcomes two super-cute new additions

The Charles Paddock Zoo has welcomed two babies in recent months — and you can go see them now, the zoo said Tuesday.
Luna, a prehensile-tailed porcupine, was born on Feb. 1, the zoo said. There are three prehensile-tailed porcupines at the zoo: Luna, her father, Ringo, and her mother, Marina.
Luna has been on exhibit with her parents every day and visitors might be able to catch her napping on some branches, the zoo said.
The red-flanked duiker, Poppy, was born Jan. 27. Red-flanked duikers, a small antelope species, are native to west and central Africa, and the population is declining due to hunting, according to the zoo.
Because red-flanked duikers are so delicate, staff is allowing them to decide on their own whether they want to be on or off exhibit, the zoo said.
"Poppy is a little more shy and may be hard to see," the zoo said.
The zoo is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with hours extending to 5 p.m. beginning April 1.
