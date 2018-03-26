Expect delays on Highway 41 as Caltrans clears storm debris

If you're driving on Highway 41 between Morro Bay and Atascadero this week, expect some delays as Caltrans crews work to remove debris left by last week's storms and subsequent slides in the area.
Crews will be removing loose soil and rocks in the area east of Bear Ridge Road to Atascadero Creek, according to Caltrans.
Work began on Monday and will continue through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
During that time, drivers can expect one-way reversing traffic control, Caltrans said.
Delays are not expected to exceed 20 minutes.
