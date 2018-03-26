A sweeper truck cleans the road as Caltrans works to remove material from recent slide activity on Highway 41 from east of Bear Ridge Road to the Atascadero Creek Bridge. The work will continue through Friday.
A sweeper truck cleans the road as Caltrans works to remove material from recent slide activity on Highway 41 from east of Bear Ridge Road to the Atascadero Creek Bridge. The work will continue through Friday. Joe Johnston joejohnston8@gmail.com
A sweeper truck cleans the road as Caltrans works to remove material from recent slide activity on Highway 41 from east of Bear Ridge Road to the Atascadero Creek Bridge. The work will continue through Friday. Joe Johnston joejohnston8@gmail.com

Local

Expect delays on Highway 41 as Caltrans clears storm debris

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

March 26, 2018 03:36 PM

If you're driving on Highway 41 between Morro Bay and Atascadero this week, expect some delays as Caltrans crews work to remove debris left by last week's storms and subsequent slides in the area.

Crews will be removing loose soil and rocks in the area east of Bear Ridge Road to Atascadero Creek, according to Caltrans.

Work began on Monday and will continue through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

During that time, drivers can expect one-way reversing traffic control, Caltrans said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Delays are not expected to exceed 20 minutes.

  Comments  