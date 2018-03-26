SLO County travelers can now apply for passports at the library

San Luis Obispo County residents will soon have another place to apply for passports — the library.
Three public libraries throughout the county — Arroyo Grande, Atascadero and San Luis Obispo — will begin offering passport application acceptance services on April 2, according to a San Luis Obispo County Regional Libraries news release.
People applying for passports for the first time, along with those renewing passports expired for more than five years, can visit the library to submit their application and documents.
Applicants can also submit their materials at area post offices, but the libraries are the only facilities to offer the services on Saturdays, according to the release.
Those interesting in submitting their applications can call their library branch to make an appointment, which should take about 30 minutes.
"We are providing a vital service to our community," said Aracelli Astorga, coastal county regional librarian. "U.S. passports are highly important documents because they serve as both proof of identification and citizenship."
Visit slolibrary.org for more information.
