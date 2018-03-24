More than 100 athletes compete in California Warrior Experience at Camp SLO

See a CHP helicopter rescue a man and dog from a raging Salinas River in Paso Robles on Thursday, March 22, 2018, and hear from an eyewitness who saw a tent floating downstream with another person in it. 10 people total were rescued.
Nipomo residents and off-road enthusiasts share their opinions on a proposed agreement to reduce dust emissions from Oceano Dunes by 30 percent over five years, during an Air Pollution Control District meeting. The hearing board rejected the deal.
San Luis Obispo County saw car crashes, flooding and rock and mudslides on Wednesday morning as a major storm system moved into the region. Here's a look at some of the problems drivers and Caltrans crews faced.
“We absolutely have some responsibility in the loss of Andrew Holland. Never question that we have responsibility,” Sheriff Ian Parkinson told SLO County supervisors on Aug. 22, 2018. Here's a portion of his remarks to supervisors.
Living within sight of the Oceano Dunes State Vehicle Recreation Area, California, Stanley Fisher is battling a terminal lung disease. He and his wife monitor the air on a constant basis in San Luis Obispo County.
Protesters burst into the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, March 20, 2018, demanding justice for the death of Andrew Holland, who died in County Jail custody after 46 hours in a restraint chair.
The Holland family and other mental health advocates marked the end of a 46-hour protest at the SLO County Government Center in downtown San Luis Obispo, after video was released showing the death of Andrew Holland in County Jail custody.