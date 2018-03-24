SLO streets will close Saturday for March for Our Lives. Here's what to know

Thousands of people are expected to fill the streets of downtown San Luis Obispo on Saturday for the March for Our Lives against gun violence. Roads will be closed during the march.

The event, in coordination with the march in Washington, D.C., begins at 2 p.m. with a rally at Mitchell Park. The march will begin at 3 p.m. on a 1-mile route up Osos Street and around the downtown core. Activities are expected to conclude at 5 p.m.

About 7,000 people are expected to attend the rally, which was organized by Women's March San Luis Obispo, coordinators say.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Here's what you need to know for Saturday.

WHY

"We need to bring attention to the issue of mass shootings in the U.S. and on school campuses," said Dawn Addis, an event coordinator. "We urge elected officials to come together to find bipartisan solutions that respect the second amendment and protect the lives of kids in our schools.

WHEN

11:30 a.m.: Downtown street closures will be in effect beginning at 11:30 a.m. More information below.

2 p.m.: Events starts with a rally at Mitchell Park in downtown San Luis Obispo.

3 p.m.: The march itself will begin and follow a 1-mile loop up Osos Street and around the downtown core.

5 p.m.: Activities in downtown SLO related to March for Our Lives are expected to conclude.

The March for Our Lives will begin at Mitchell Park at 3 p.m. and follow a 1-mile route around downtown.

ROAD CLOSURES

In preparation for the march, the city of San Luis Obispo has announced several downtown street closures and will be adding extra patrol officers, with standby help from other area public safety agencies.

Downtown street closures will be in effect beginning at 11:30 a.m. and until the march ends, with the exception of Osos, Pismo, and Buchon streets immediately surrounding Mitchell Park, which will stay closed until 6 p.m., or reopen as soon as possible after the streets are clear.

The following streets will be no-parking, tow-away zones starting at 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. or earlier if possible:

Higuera from Osos to Nipomo

Marsh from Nipomo to Santa Rosa

Garden, Morro and Chorro between Higuera and Marsh

Osos from Monterey to Buchon

Pismo between Santa Rosa and Osos

Buchon between Santa Rosa and Osos

The public should plan on using Nipomo, Palm and Santa Rosa as primary detours around the event, according to the city.