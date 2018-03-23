22 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, March 24

Avila Beach Easter Festival
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Snacks for all and coffee will be provided. Color eggs, make an Easter bag at the craft table, and hunt for Easter eggs. Bounce House. Avila Beach Community Center, 191 San Miguel St., Avila Beach. Free. 805-627-1997.
Spring Plant Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Buy beautiful drought-tolerant plants and benefit the SLO Botanical Garden. All plants tax-free, members save 10 percent. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Road. Free. 805-541-1400.
Spring Festival at The Zoo
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Come see little feathered friends and the new Bug Zone. Charles Paddock Zoo, 9305 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. Free to $7. 805-470-3400.
White’s Point Vistas
11 to 11:45 a.m.
A short, steep walk to view the estuary. Moderate walk, 0.5 miles. Rain cancels. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road. Free. 805-772-2694.
Xtreme Science Magic
11 a.m. to Noon and 2 to 3 p.m.
Award-winning magician and scientist Don O’Brien astounds and amazes with exciting experiments. First session: Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave. Free. 805-528-1862. Second session: Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-6394.
Tide Pool Field Trips
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Beachcombing at San Simeon Cove. Meet at the Coastal Discovery Center by the pier. Reservations required. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1. Free. 805-927-2145.
Baywood Elementary Annual Carnival
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Enjoy live entertainment, food, a photo booth and a variety of carnival games. Barbecue by Los Osos Kiwanis for purchase. Fundraiser. Baywood Elementary School, 1330 9th St., Los Osos. $5.
Central Coast Craft Beer Fest
Noon to 4 p.m.
More than 40 breweries, five wineries and two cider makers, plus live music. VIP admission at noon, general admission at 1 p.m. Sunken Gardens, 15 East Mall, Atascadero. $25 to $50. 805-470-3400.
The JD Project
1 p.m.
Live music from local favorites. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.
Blue Stripes
1 to 4 p.m.
Live music. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Make a Bath Bomb
2 to 3 p.m.
Create bath bombs using everyday ingredients that are safe to soak in and smell great, too! Registration required. Ages 10-17. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 Branch St. West, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-473-7161.
‘Sylvia’
7 p.m.
A stray dog becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. Followed by vaudeville revue “The 1940s USO Show.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
‘The Band’s Visit,’ movie showing
4 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.
A band composed of Egyptian police officers arrives by mistake in a small Israeli town. Rabobank Cambria, 1070 Main St., Cambria. $10. 805-927-3364.
Swing the Night Away!
5 to 10 p.m.
Live band, gourmet cuisine, full bar and live and silent auctions. Benefits Coastal Performing Arts Foundation. Veterans Memorial Building, 780 Bello St., Pismo Beach. $20 to $50, $90 couple, $500 table. 805-556-5309.
Spaghetti Western Fundraiser
5:30 to 8 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Rotary Club’s annual spaghetti-western fundraiser. Cafe Roma pasta, top sirloin barbecue, wine and beer, western movies, auctions, more. San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial Building, 801 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. Kids 12 and under free, Adults $25. 805-769-8779.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
Dare to Wear Green Gala
6 to 9 p.m.
Music by The Gipsy All Stars, gourmet appetizers, wine, beer, auction and raffle. Benefits Outside Now. Odd Fellows Hall, 520 Dana St., San Luis Obispo. $25. 805-541-9900.
‘My Fair Lady’
7 p.m.
A pompous phonetics professor tries to pass off a Cockney girl as a cultured member of high society. Templeton High School Drama. Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 S. Main St. $12 to $15. 805-591-4770.
The Cinders Blues Band
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Blues. D’Anbino Vineyards and Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso Robles. $12. 805-227-6800.
SLO Blues Society Fun Raiser
7 to 10:30 p.m.
Code Blues, Burning James and the Funky Flames and Orphan Jon and the Abandoned. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-541-7930.
‘Other Desert Cities’
7:30 p.m.
A writer working on a memoir returns to her Reaganite parents’ Palm Springs home. Wine Country Theatre. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.
‘Vive La France!’
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Wind Orchestra and Cuesta Wind Ensemble perform music by Claude Debussy and Darius Milhaud. Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20, children 8 and younger free. 805-464-9434.
