Morro Bay woman killed in Hwy. 41 crash remembered as a "wonderful person"

The Morro Bay woman killed in a Highway 41 car crash was remembered Friday as a "beautiful soul" by teachers, co-workers and friends.
Sabrina Andarza Gerber, 19, sustained fatal injuries Wednesday afternoon when her car lost traction and veered off the road and down an embankment near Old Morro Road West.
Andarza Gerber, who was attending Cuesta College at the time of her death, graduated from Pacific Beach High School in San Luis Obispo last year.
Stacey Nairne, a Pacific Beach teacher, described Andarza Gerber as a "wonderful person."
Never miss a local story.
"She was a pleasure to have at Pacific Beach," she said. "We're all heartbroken."
Andarza Gerber also worked at Panera Bread in San Luis Obispo, according to Meghan Hanley, the restaurant's general manager.
"She was deeply loved," Hanley said. "She'll be deeply missed."
Andarza Gerber's friends set up a GoFundMe page on Thursday to raise money for her family. As of Friday afternoon, the page had collected $2,700.
Comments described Andarza Gerber as "sweet," "kind" and "gentle."
"We lost a beautiful soul in a car crash," wrote Destiny Welch, who created the page. "She was a best friend, a daughter, sister, co-worker, and so close to all the people she came in contact with."
Comments