The Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival in 2017. On Friday, the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce will host a Art & Wine Tour in downtown Atascadero.
The Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival in 2017. On Friday, the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce will host a Art & Wine Tour in downtown Atascadero. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
The Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival in 2017. On Friday, the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce will host a Art & Wine Tour in downtown Atascadero. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Local

14 things to do in SLO County on Friday | Art & Wine Tour, ‘My Fair Lady’ & more

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

March 22, 2018 05:53 PM

Silver Sneakers Zumba

9 a.m.

Free for Silver Sneakers members. Appropriate for all ages and fitness levels. Oceano Community Center, 1935 Wilmar Ave. 10-class pass $50; or $6 drop-in. 805-441-7932.

Adult Coloring Book Group

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

10 a.m.

Art Center Morro Bay hosts a free drop-in adult coloring book session. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St. Free. www.artcentermorrobay.org, 805-772-2504.

Guided Meditation Group

10:30 a.m.

Free Guided Meditation Group. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. Free. 805-439-2757.

Mix and Mingle at The Monday Club

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

A playful evening of fun and games. The Monday Club, 1815 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $25 online in advance; $30 at the door. 805-541-0594.

Art and Wine Tour

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Includes wine glass, tastings among downtown merchants, and tours of City Hall. Presented by the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce. Downtown Atascadero. $20. 805-470-3400.

Celebrate Recovery

6 p.m.

12-step program. Worship band and testimony. Atascadero Bible Church, 6225 Atascadero Ave. Free. 805-466-2051.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.

Merrie Bande

7 to 9 p.m.

Renaissance dances and Celtic music. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $10 to $15. 805-772-2880.

‘My Fair Lady’

7 p.m.

A pompous phonetics professor tries to pass off a Cockney girl as a cultured member of high society. Templeton High School Drama. Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 S. Main St. $12 to $15. 805-591-4770.

‘Sylvia’

7 p.m.

A stray dog becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. Followed by vaudeville revue “The 1940’s USO Show.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.

Daniel Zimmerman Trio

7:30 p.m.

Rock, jazz, ambient and psychedelic guitar music. Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3198.

Up in the Air

7:30 p.m.

Live music. D’Anbino Vineyards and Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso Robles. $5 to $10. 805-227-6800.

‘Other Desert Cities’

7:30 p.m.

A writer working on a memoir returns to her Reaganite parents’ Palm Springs home. Wine Country Theatre. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.

‘Sense and Sensibility’

8 p.m.

The Dashwood sisters experience love, romance and heartbreak in 18th-century England. Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $38.40 to $48. 805-756-4849.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

  Comments  