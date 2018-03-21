Nipomo residents, ATV riders speak out on Ocean Dunes dust emissions
Nipomo residents and off-road enthusiasts share their opinions on a proposed agreement to reduce dust emissions from Oceano Dunes by 30 percent over five years, during an Air Pollution Control District meeting. The hearing board rejected the deal.
“We absolutely have some responsibility in the loss of Andrew Holland. Never question that we have responsibility,” Sheriff Ian Parkinson told SLO County supervisors on Aug. 22, 2018. Here's a portion of his remarks to supervisors.
San Luis Obispo County saw car crashes, flooding and rock and mudslides on Wednesday morning as a major storm system moved into the region. Here's a look at some of the problems drivers and Caltrans crews faced.
Living within sight of the Oceano Dunes State Vehicle Recreation Area, California, Stanley Fisher is battling a terminal lung disease. He and his wife monitor the air on a constant basis in San Luis Obispo County.
Protesters burst into the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, March 20, 2018, demanding justice for the death of Andrew Holland, who died in County Jail custody after 46 hours in a restraint chair.
The Holland family and other mental health advocates marked the end of a 46-hour protest at the SLO County Government Center in downtown San Luis Obispo, after video was released showing the death of Andrew Holland in County Jail custody.
Actress Pam Grier, 68, received the King Vidor Award for Excellence in Filmmaking at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival on Saturday, March 18, 2018. She starred in "Coffy," "Foxy Brown" and "Jackie Brown.
For 46 hours starting March 17, 2018, activists are taking turns sitting in a makeshift restraint chair in San Luis Obispo — one for each hour that County Jail inmate Andrew Holland spent strapped in the device until shortly before his death in 2017.
San Luis Obispo County advocacy groups protest to demand for SLO County Sheriff Ian Parkinson's to resign following a video released by The Tribune on Friday, March 16, 2018, showing the death of inmate Andrew Holland.
Scenes from Cal Poly as rain fell on the San Luis Obispo County on Friday, March 16, 2018. “We’re starting to see pretty decent rainfall totals from this series of storms that have rolled through,” local PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said.
Andrew Holland died while in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail in 2017, after being restrained for 46 hours. This is a look at the events that led to his death, the county's response and the inmates who have died in custody since Holland.
Andrew Holland died while at the San Luis Obispo County, California jail in 2017. This exclusive jail cell video shows his final days strapped to a restraint chair and left naked in a solitary confinement cell.
Joe is a senior dog who makes old age look downright appealing. This 10-year-old boxer seems to approach each day as if it’s a fun puzzle and a moment to be celebrated. For information on adopting Joe, call the SLO County shelter at 805-781-4413.