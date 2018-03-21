8 things to do in SLO County on Thursday | Paws to Read, ‘Surf-N-Celebrate’ & more

Quarry Trail Hike
9 to 11:30 a.m.
Walk to the foot of Cerro Cabrillo and learn how the ‘morros’ formed. Meet at Quarry Trail parking lot off South Bay Boulevard in Morro Bay State Park, 2.6 miles from Los Osos Valley Road. Moderate hike, 3 miles. Rain cancels. Free. 805-772-2694.
Paws to Read
3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Children are invited to read with a therapy dog. All ages. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-473-7161.
Women of Distinction Awards
4 to 6 p.m.
An annual event recognizing the achievements of women in SLO County. Cuesta College, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. More information: Mary Verdin at 805-541-9005 or mary@verdinmarketing.com. Free. 805-541-9005.
Surfrider ‘Surf-N-Celebrate’
4 to 8 p.m.
Surf Session at Morro Rock; 6 to 8 p.m.; social hour at Libertine Pub. Raffle prizes, drink specials, more. The Libertine Pub, 801 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-0700.
Adult Zumba
6 to 7 p.m.
$5 drop in fee or 10x punch pass for $45. Banquet Room A, Centennial Park Community Center, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles. 805-237-3994.
Bullet Journaling Meet Up
6 to 8 p.m.
Monthly Bullet Journaling Meet Up is a chance for meeting new people, getting creative, while setting up your journal for the following month. BYO your journal, pens, tape, ruler, etc. Zest It Up, 8793 Plata Lane, Atascadero. Free. 805-235-2036.
‘Sylvia’
7 p.m.
A stray dog becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. Followed by vaudeville revue “The 1940s USO Show.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
‘My Fair Lady’
7 to 9 p.m.
A pompous phonetics professor tries to pass off a Cockney girl as a cultured member of high society. Templeton High School Drama. Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 S. Main St. $12 to $15. 805-591-4770.
