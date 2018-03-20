4 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 101 in Paso

At least four people were reportedly taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a three-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 101 at the Spring Street exit in Paso Robles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash that involved a white Honda and tan SUV was first reported at 5:26 p.m. on the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, and traffic reportedly remained at a standstill at 6:15 p.m. The third vehicle that was involved in the crash reportedly drove away before police officers arrived, according to police scanner traffic.

Emergency radio traffic indicated four people were being taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.