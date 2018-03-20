Jail death protesters burst into SLO County supervisors meeting
Protesters burst into the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, March 20, 2018, demanding justice for the death of Andrew Holland, who died in County Jail custody after 46 hours in a restraint chair.
The Holland family and other mental health advocates marked the end of a 46-hour protest at the SLO County Government Center in downtown San Luis Obispo, after video was released showing the death of Andrew Holland in County Jail custody.
Actress Pam Grier, 68, received the King Vidor Award for Excellence in Filmmaking at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival on Saturday, March 18, 2018. She starred in "Coffy," "Foxy Brown" and "Jackie Brown.
For 46 hours starting March 17, 2018, activists are taking turns sitting in a makeshift restraint chair in San Luis Obispo — one for each hour that County Jail inmate Andrew Holland spent strapped in the device until shortly before his death in 2017.
San Luis Obispo County advocacy groups protest to demand for SLO County Sheriff Ian Parkinson's to resign following a video released by The Tribune on Friday, March 16, 2018, showing the death of inmate Andrew Holland.
Andrew Holland died while in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail in 2017, after being restrained for 46 hours. This is a look at the events that led to his death, the county's response and the inmates who have died in custody since Holland.
Andrew Holland died while at the San Luis Obispo County, California jail in 2017. This exclusive jail cell video shows his final days strapped to a restraint chair and left naked in a solitary confinement cell.
Scenes from Cal Poly as rain fell on the San Luis Obispo County on Friday, March 16, 2018. “We’re starting to see pretty decent rainfall totals from this series of storms that have rolled through,” local PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said.
Joe is a senior dog who makes old age look downright appealing. This 10-year-old boxer seems to approach each day as if it’s a fun puzzle and a moment to be celebrated. For information on adopting Joe, call the SLO County shelter at 805-781-4413.
California state Sen. Bill Monning and Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham announce Senate Bill 1090, which would give SLO County the full $85 million settlement for economic mitigation first proposed in plans to close Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Narcotics Unit has arrested members of an alleged drug distribution network and seized 63 pounds of methamphetamine and three pounds of heroin worth nearly $1 million. The drug bust was announced March 15, 2018.
Hundreds of students walk out of class at San Luis Obispo High School as part of the National Walkout for Gun Safety on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. The 17-minute protests unfolded at hundreds of schools across the country.
Students at Atascadero High School had their planned walkout protest delayed by a school lockdown following a threat on Facebook. But they made their way to El Camino Real to protest gun violence at schools on March 14, 2018.
Amalia Fleming, 15, performed her original song "Renegades" to fellow Morro Bay High School students who protested gun violence on March 14, 2018. About 100 students gathered at the entrance of the campus as part of a national walkout.
Students at Pacheco Elementary School in San Luis Obispo participated in the national school walkouts on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. "Let's help each other, let's support each other, let's be good friends to each other," Principal Rick Mayfield said.
The parents of a bullying victim at San Luis Obispo High School address the San Luis Coastal Unified School District board. A student was arrested on suspicion of a hate crime after allegedly sending threats to another student.