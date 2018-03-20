Jail death protesters shut down SLO County supervisors meeting — 'How do you spell guilty? I-A-N.'

A group of protesters carrying a man on a stretcher burst into the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning and shut it down, demanding justice for former County Jail inmate Andrew Holland.

The group of about 15 people silently entered the room, walked to the front of the supervisors and stood in a line in front of the dias, where they held signs calling for justice and the resignation of county Sheriff Ian Parkinson. In front of them was a mostly nude man lying on a stretcher. Printed on a cloth that covered him were the words "I AM ANDREW HOLLAND."





They refused to leave.

Chairman of the board John Peschong called for a 10-minute break, and the room stood quietly as the protesters maintained their positions. Peschong later asked the protesters to step down so they could begin the meeting, and when they didn't, he announced about 9:20 a.m. that the meeting would adjourn until 1:30 p.m.

None of the supervisors on the dais addressed the protesters.

The protesters left supervisors' chambers chanting "How do you spell guilty? I-A-N." They then walked down the street to the county courthouse.

Andrew Holland died on Jan. 22, 2017, in County Jail custody shortly after he spent about 46 hours strapped to a plastic restraint chair in a jail holding cell.

Protesters first gathered in front of the courthouse on Saturday morning in response to recently released video footage of Holland's hours in the chair.





"Three of the Board of Supervisors have not commented on the situation since the video footage has been released, the video footage that proved that a lot of the statements that have been released were false," protester Tara Graves said.

"This latest revelation with the video tapes coming out that basically show the Sheriff's Department lied and was engaged in a cover up, was shocking. The details of the case were even more shocking. We essentially have a case here where torture has occurred in our jail," said Nick Andre, co-chair of SLO County Progressives.

He said this is about more than Holland. Eleven other people have died in the jail since 2012.

SHARE COPY LINK Andrew Holland died while in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail in 2017, after being restrained for 46 hours. This is a look at the events that led to his death, the county's response and the inmates who have died in custody since Holland. Matt Fountain

"We decided to show our voice in power by going in there, taking up space and shutting down the meeting. That's what it takes on this issue, people are dying," said Cal Poly student Mick Bruckner.

Protesters planned to return to the meeting in the afternoon and speak during the time allotted for public comment.

On Sunday, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow released a statement on Andrew Holland's death, saying it is the long-standing county legal policy for every jail death to be investigated by sheriff-coroner detectives, not his office, and that he can't comment on the details of the case amid the ongoing FBI investigation.

Over the weekend, protesters called for Dow to initiate an investigation, holding signs stating "Dan Dow Investigate Now!"

Parkinson released a statement Saturday afternoon, saying the mental health system failed Holland.

"The Mental Health Department refused to accept him, claiming that they were at 'capacity,'" Parkinson's statement said.

The statement says the Sheriff's Office "had no alternative" other than to place Holland in restraints.

A $5 million settlement awarded to the Holland family in July "came from the medical malpractice insurance of County Mental Health; it was not based on any wrong-doing of the Sheriff's Office," the statement also said.

This story will be updated.





Tribune staff writer Nick Wilson contributed to this story.