Andrew Holland's parents have no 'vendetta' against the sheriff. They just want change

Carty and Sharon Holland were en route to a weekend camping trip — a wedding anniversary getaway — when they got a call from NBC for their reaction to the public release of a surveillance video on their son Andrew's death in County Jail in January 2017.
They were well aware that the video, detailing the tragic end of their son's life after 46 hours in a restraint chair, was causing a stir after it was first posted by The Tribune on Friday.
"We got the call and decided it would be best to turn around and come back," said Carty Holland. "We tried our escape thing, but it didn't work out."
Never miss a local story.
Over the past few days, their son's story has been widely covered, with media organizations including NBC Nightly News, the New York Daily News, Fox News, The Guardian, the Associated Press, and Oxygen — not to mention local news organizations — posting reports related to the shocking footage.
The video from that day shows deputies watching from outside the cell as Holland, 36, writhed on the floor, struggled to breathe and lost consciousness. Some deputies are captured laughing at several points throughout the footage.
"In the aftermath, we were grateful for the new (video) information being put out there," Carty Holland said. "For a long time, it was simply us — the immediate family — that was beating the drum on this."
The Hollands said they were heartened to see the community response in the form of a weekend protest where activists traded two-hour shifts in a restraint chair.
"That type of public support, particularly from the mayor of San Luis Obispo, Heidi Harmon, lifted our spirits so much," Carty Holland said. "Our approach has been, let's reveal the truth and let the truth guide us forward."
The Hollands say they're not out to remove Sheriff Ian Parkinson from his job, but they want systematic change in the jail system to prevent similar deaths, and that starts from the top. Their confidence in achieving change will inform their vote in the upcoming sheriff's election.
"We need people to change, and not just policies and procedures," Sharon Holland said.
The Hollands said that Parkinson has never met with them to speak about potential jail system changes, a claim the sheriff didn't respond to in a question Monday from The Tribune.
"This is not a personal vendetta," Holland said. "We've never been out to get the sheriff."
Sharon Holland said they would have liked to hear more from him, however, about his commitment to solutions.
"If he had just said, 'Oh no, this is wrong; I will work my hardest that this will never happen again,' that would have gone a long way,'" Sharon Holland said. "We're not out for anyone's hide. But the system has to be reformed."
They say models of effective programs for mentally ill people exist around the country and world, including in North Dakota and Norway, where recidivism has sharply dropped.
Mentally ill people "should be put in treatment, not in jail," Carty Holland said.
"Jail custodial staff doesn't have the training, understanding or empathy," Sharon Holland said.
Programs that offer humane approaches to rehabilitation can work extraordinarily well under the right conditions, the Hollands said.
They say that the solutions should be bipartisan.
"I really hope that our local political environment hasn't become so caustic that even decisions of life and death fall into the camps of the left and the right," Carty Holland said.
Comments