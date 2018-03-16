21 things to do on Sunday | Zin Weekend, SLO Film Fest, Cambria Market, health expo & more

San Luis Obispo International Film Festival
Various times
Movie showings and special events. $5 to $60, $50 to $350 festival passes. Various venues, SLO County. 805-546-3456.
Vintage Paso: Zinfandel Weekend
Never miss a local story.
Various times
Celebration of zinfandel wines. Various locations, Paso Robles. Free. 805-239-8463.
Rinconada Plant Walk
9 a.m.
Sierra Club. Walk the Rinconada trail in Los Padres National Forest. 4 miles, with 800-foot elevation gain, 3 hours. Meet at the trail head, about 10 miles east of Highway 101 on Pozo Road (3 miles beyond the turnoff for Santa Margarita Lake). Rain or threat of rain cancels. Rinconada Trailhead, West Pozo Road, Santa Margarita. Free. 805-459-2103.
Grand Dune Trail
10 a.m. to Noon.
Walk through the Pismo Dunes. Meet at entrance kiosk at the ocean end of Grand Avenue. Moderate walk, 2 miles. Rain cancels. Pismo Beach Grand Avenue Beach Entrance, 1 Grand Ave. Free. 805-772-2694.
Cambria Sunday Market
10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Art and craft vendors, food booths and live music. Veterans Memorial Building parking lot, 1000 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-888-7618.
Inspired Health and Fitness Expo
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hundreds of local experts answer your questions, educational seminars, medical testing, more. Madonna Inn and Expo Center, 100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-772-4600.
Zinfandel Weekend at Vina Robles
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
New release of Vina Robles’ 2015 Estate Zinfandel, plus a Vintage Paso wine and food flight is available for purchase. Reservations not required. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
A Tribute to King Vidor
Noon reception, 3 p.m. screening.
Wine tasting at Whalebone Vineyard, followed by “Ruby Gentry” showing. San Luis Obispo International Film Festival. $15, $12 students. Whalebone Vineyard, 8325 Vineyard Drive, Paso Robles. 805-546-3456. Park Cinemas, 1100 Pine St, Paso Robles. 805-227-2172.
Central Coast Music Con
Noon to 6 p.m.
Music industry convention. Includes workshops, presentations, songwriter showcase and jams. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-305-6411.
Experimental Aircraft Association
12:30 to 2 p.m.
Matt Mihalco will tell us about Cal Fire, its history, current fleet, retardant applications, strategies, tactics and more. Hangar 49, San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport, 4339 Old Santa Fe Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-391-7009.
Donna Lu and Matthew Kim
1 p.m.
Live music. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. 805-543-1843
Succulent Wreath Class
1 to 3 p.m.
Learn to create a succulent wreath. Preregistration required at http://www.creativemetime.com/. Morro Bay Art Center, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. $70 to $90. 310-384-6912.
San Luis Obispo Historic Walk
2 p.m.
Sierra Club. Guided stroll past the Mission courtyard, three adobes, the old stagecoach stop and other landmarks from the early days of San Luis Obispo. Meet under the clock at Monterey and Osos streets. Downtown San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-549-0355.
‘Other Desert Cities’
2 to 4 p.m.
A writer working on a memoir returns to her Reaganite parents’ Palm Springs home. Wine Country Theatre. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.
Calmus with Organist Paul Woodring
3 p.m.
German a cappella vocal quintet and Cal Poly organist perform works by Brahms, Bach and Andriessen. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $25.60 to $32. 805-756-4849.
Music of the 1960s
3 to 5 p.m.
Louie Ortega and the Vocal Arts Ensemble of San Luis Obispo perform songs by the Beach Boys, The Beatles and more. San Luis Obispo Masonic Lodge, 859 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $40. 805-541-6797.
San Luis Chamber Orchestra
3 to 5 p.m.
Chamber works by Dvorak and Rossini, plus show tunes. Trinity United Methodist Church, 490 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos. $10. 805-748-6087.
Treasuring Tide Pools
3 to 5 p.m.
Gaze into a tide pool and view an entire working ecosystem. Meet at the Bluff Trailhead, about 100 yards south of the Spooner Ranch House. Montana de Oro State Park. Free. 805-772-2694.
Green School Showcase
3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Monterey Road School is the first in the county to earn a Green Ribbon Award. This showcase is a case study, a celebration and a time for hands-on education. Monterey Road Elementary School, 3355 Monterey Road, Atascadero. Free.
Gypsy Jazz concert
4:30 to 6:15 p.m.
The Hot Club of Cambria performs music by Django Reinhardt. J. Buckley Theater (formerly Pewter Plough Playhouse), 828 Main St., Cambria. $35, includes polenta and champagne. 805-924-1219.
SLOIFF Closing Night Awards
6 p.m.
Awards ceremony and presentation of Spotlight Award to “Memoirs of a Geisha” screenwriter Robin Swicord. San Luis Obispo International Film Festival. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $15, $12 sudents. 805-546-3456.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments