29 things to do on Saturday | SLO Film Fest, St. Patrick’s Day, Masquerade Ball & more

San Luis Obispo International Film Festival
Various times
Movie showings and special events. $5 to $60, $50 to $350 festival passes. Various venues, SLO County. 805-546-3456.
Vintage Paso: Zinfandel Weekend
Various times
Celebration of zinfandel wines. Various locations, Paso Robles. Free. 805-239-8463.
American Legion Breakfast
8 to 11 a.m.
Veterans serve pancakes, eggs, sausage, orange juice, coffee and tea. American Legion, 240 Scott Ave., Paso Robles. Adults $6, children $3. 805-239-7370.
American Canyon Hike
8:30 a.m.
Sierra Club. Strenuous, all-day 12-mile hike with 2,000-foot elevation gain. Rain will postpone. Meet at Pacific Beverage Co. parking lot, 22255 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita. Free. 805-546-0317
Spring Thrift Sale
9 a.m. to Noon
Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Drive, Cambria. 805-927-4356.
Be Green on St. Patrick’s Day
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Plant native flora at the Laguna Lake Wetlands. For more information, email evelyn.barajas-perez@ccc.ca.gov or timothy.scully@ccc.ca.gov. Priolo-Martin Park, 860 Vista del Collados, San Luis Obispo. Free. 916-897-6985.
Antique Bottle Show and Sale
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Local bottle collectors and collectors from around California. Free appraisals of bottles and small antiques. For more information, email sanluisobispobottlesociety@gmail.com. Morro Bay Community Center, 1001 Kennedy Way. Free. 805-543-7484.
Neighborhood Produce Exchange
10 to 10:30 a.m.
Monthly meeting where neighbors exchange organic produce, eggs, herbs, plants and more. To participate, bring something to exchange. Johnson Park, 1020 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo. Free. 818-489-7085.
Adorable Wildlife or Destructive Pests?
10 a.m. to Noon
Search for Oceano’s beavers. 0.5 mile walk. Meet at Oceano Dunes Visitor Center, Guiton Hall Meeting Room, 555 Pier Ave., Oceano. Free. 805-772-2694.
Zinfandel Wine Seminar
10 a.m. to Noon
Join zinfandel winemakers at this seated seminar-style tasting with themed flights. Proulx Winery, 4191 Las Tablas Willow Creek Road, Paso Robles. $30. 530-274-4900.
Inspired Health and Fitness Expo
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hundreds of local experts answer your questions, educational seminars, medical testing, more. Madonna Inn and Expo Center, 100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-772-4600.
Cambria Community Business Sidewalk Sale
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Downtown merchants present their wares in a traditional, old-fashioned sidewalk sale. Downtown Cambria. 805-927-3624.
Zinfandel Weekend at Vina Robles
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
New release of 2015 Estate Zinfandel, plus a Vintage Paso wine and food flight is available for purchase. Reservations not required. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
‘Hairspray’
11 a.m. to Noon
Baltimore teen Tracy Turnblad dreams of dancing on live TV. Coastal Dance and Music Academy. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 W. Branch St. Free. 805-473-7161.
Central Coast Irish Session
Noon to 5 p.m.
Live music throughout the afternoon, green beer and pub food specials. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. 805-543-1843.
Beacon Art Show Poetry Reading
2 to 3:30 p.m.
Poetry inspired by “Hands of Creation.” Led by poet Glenna Luschei. San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-7580.
Saturday Scientists: Flowers
2 to 3:30 p.m.
Learn about the flowers blooming in March. Look at flowers under the microscope. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road. Free. 805-772-2694.
Eva Beneke
2 to 4 p.m.
Classical guitar. Benefit for G. Roger Bailey Classical Guitar Scholarship. St. Benedict’s Episcopal Church, 2220 Snowy Egret Lane, Los Osos. $20. 805-771-8138.
‘Sylvia’
3 and 7 p.m.
A stray dog becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. Followed by vaudeville revue “The 1940s USO Show.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
St. Patrick’s Day Dinner and Silent Auction
4 to 7 p.m.
Corned beef and cabbage or Irish stew (vegetarian and non-vegetarian) with Irish soda bread and dessert. Community Church of Atascadero, 5850 Rosario Ave., Atascadero. $20 adult, $10 child. 805-466-0379.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
Masquerade Ball
7 to 8:30 p.m., 9 to 10:15 p.m.
Cayucos Rotary’s 10th annual Masquerade Ball fundraiser. Cayucos Elementary School, 301 Cayucos Drive. $75 per person. 805-234-4315.
‘My Fair Lady’
7 to 9 p.m.
A pompous phonetics professor tries to pass off a Cockney girl as a cultured member of high society. Templeton High School Drama. Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 S. Main St. $12 to $15. 805-591-4770.
Music of the 1960s
7 to 9 p.m.
Louie Ortega and the Vocal Arts Ensemble of San Luis Obispo perform songs by the Beach Boys, The Beatles and more. San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $40. 805-541-6797.
King Vidor and Independent Filmmaker Awards
7 to 10 p.m.
George Sidney Independent Film Awards, followed by presentation of King Vidor Career Achievement Award to Pam Grier, Q&A and “Jackie Brown” showing. San Luis Obispo International Film Festival. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20, $15 students. 805-546-3456.
Alpha Rhythm Kings
7 to 11 p.m.
Live swing music and dancing. Free dance lesson at 7 p.m.; band begins at 8 p.m. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $12 to $20. 805-419-3467.
‘Other Desert Cities’
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
A writer working on a memoir returns to her Reaganite parents’ Palm Springs home. Wine Country Theatre. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.
‘Lux Perpetua’
8 p.m.
Cal Poly Choirs explore works with the theme of light. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $9 to $14. 805-756-4849.
King Vidor Awards After Party
8:30 p.m.
Live music by Black Market Trio, food, wine, beer and martinis, plus celebrity costume and look-a-like contests. Festival Tent, Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo, and Luna Red, 1023 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $50, $45 students. 805-546-3456.
