A Cal Fire crew helps a cow that got stuck in the mud while giving birth west of Templeton on Friday, March 16, 2018. Cal Fire San Luis Obispo

This cow got stuck in the mud after giving birth. Cal Fire came to the rescue

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

March 16, 2018 05:03 PM

A Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crew on Friday came to the aid of a North County cow that got stuck in the mud while giving birth.

Firefighters responded to the situation about 1:15 p.m. on the 5900 block of Winery Canyon Road, just west of Templeton, according to a Cal Fire tweet.

The crew was able to shift the cow onto a stretcher-like device after it became trapped after going through a difficult delivery.

Firefighters then moved the cow into a barn, where it was reunited with its calf.

