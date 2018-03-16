This cow got stuck in the mud after giving birth. Cal Fire came to the rescue

A Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crew on Friday came to the aid of a North County cow that got stuck in the mud while giving birth.
Firefighters responded to the situation about 1:15 p.m. on the 5900 block of Winery Canyon Road, just west of Templeton, according to a Cal Fire tweet.
The crew was able to shift the cow onto a stretcher-like device after it became trapped after going through a difficult delivery.
Firefighters then moved the cow into a barn, where it was reunited with its calf.
