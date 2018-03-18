Government meetings in SLO County for the week of March 19, 2018

Arroyo Grande Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. File and receive General Plan 2017 report.
Atascadero Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider a tree removal permit for 9331 Musselman Drive.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Consider Five Cities Fire Authority; second reading and adoption of ordinance amending cannabis regulations.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Approve a final design for a recycled water distribution system. Consider awarding a $1,363,515 groundwater sustainability plan contract to Hydrometrics WRI.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658. Hear appeal of decision to allow a new six-pump gas station at Five Cities Drive.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7200. Request for proposals for cannabis business regulation and education support services; direct planning commission discussion of zoning map amendment at 1460 Calle Joaquin; review of escape room business hours at 583 Marsh St.; review of labor relations objectives.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Consider reinstating a Health Agency mosquito control program; consider request to change land use of 55.5-acre site from agriculture to residential suburban near the county airport; hearing to consider authorizing cannabis hearing officer to conduct nuisance abatement hearings.
Templeton Community Services District Board. Meets Tuesday. 805-434-4900. Receive an update on the Upper Salinas Conjunctive Use Project budget. Adopt updated 2017-19 fiscal year goals.
