SLO County among happiest, healthiest in the nation, survey shows

San Luis Obispo County residents rank among the highest in the country when it comes to overall well-being, according to new findings from a Gallup-Sharecare survey published Tuesday.
In the annual survey of more than 337,000 people, researchers found that enjoying your work and learning new and interesting things every day are strong predictors of overall well-being, which includes physical, social, financial and community health, a Time Magazine article said.
The San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande communities responded positively to the survey, and collectively came in at No. 10 in the Gallup-Sharecare community well-being rankings.
The Naples, Immokalee, Marco Island communities in Florida earned the top spot on the list for the third consecutive year.
Fort Smith, Arkansas, claimed the lowest well-being score for the third year in a row.
This was the latest distinction for San Luis Obispo, which has already been ranked as one of the "best towns ever" and one of the top 50 vacation destinations in North America, among many, many others.
