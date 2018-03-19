Military, veterans can get 'swag bags' at this special Costco event

Costco stores nationwide will honor active-duty military members, veterans and their families during Military Hour, a Saturday event that includes a private early opening, free food samples and product demonstrations.
The San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria Costco stores are among 117 warehouses across the country participating in the event. The first 100 attendees will receive "swag bags filled with goodies," according to a release from Costco.
On Saturday, the stores will open an hour early, at 8 a.m., for military members and their families. Visitors are encouraged to mix and mingle with other military members.
Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP at shophourevent.com.
Never miss a local story.
Entry to the event requires military ID, or by showing your registration confirmation at the door.
An exclusive military membership also is being offered. In order to purchase items, visitors must be a Costco member.
Comments