Here's what Rihanna filmed at the Oceano Dunes

We finally know what Rihanna was filming at the Oceano Dunes back in November.

The promotion for the pop star's latest collaboration with Puma went live on Thursday and features our local dunes.

The Fenty x Puma spring and summer 2018 collection debuted at New York Fashion Week in September, according to Vogue. The collection is "partly X Games inspired, with a number of classic surf references thrown in," Vogue wrote at the time.

In the video, models (and Rihanna herself) are seen posing and dancing while others ride dirt bikes behind them. At some points, Pismo Beach can be seen in the background.

"It's a vibrant, unexpected mashup of high fashion, extreme sport, and beach wear," reads the description attached to the video on YouTube.

About the same time Rihanna was filming, Jay Leno was also spotted at the Dunes. No word on what he was filming.

And back in August, Nick Jonas came to the Dunes to film a music video for his song "Find You."