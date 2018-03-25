Replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall is coming to SLO

A touching tribute to Vietnam War veterans is coming to San Luis Obispo in late March.
"The Wall The Heals," a three-quarter-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. , will be displayed March 29 through April 1 at the Madonna Meadows, next to The Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo. It's accompanied by a mobile education center featuring exhibits and video displays.
Between 4,000 and 8,000 people are expected to visit the 375-foot-long replica wall during that four-day period, said Zachary A. Lute, administrative services officer with the San Luis Obispo County Veterans Service Office.
The office is seeking volunteers to assist visitors during the memorial's stay.
Like the original Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall designed by Maya Linn, "The Wall That Heals" pays tribute to members of the U.S. Armed Forces who fought during the Vietnam War. It features the names of more than 58,000 men and women killed or missing in action.
Since its unveiling in 1996, "The Wall That Heals" has been displayed in nearly 600 communities across the United States.
Activities planned for its visit to San Luis Obispo include an opening ceremony March 29, a candlelight vigil March 30 and a closing ceremony April 1.
Also in store is the Veterans' Stand Down event March 31. The event connects veterans to benefits and services such as clothing, counseling and health screenings.
For more information, email slovets@co.slo.ca.us or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov.
