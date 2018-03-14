Videos & photos: Social media reacts to school walkouts in SLO County

Students across San Luis Obispo County joined others across the nation Wednesday as they walked out of their morning classes — part of a movement supporting "common sense gun legislation, school safety, and greater mental health resources on school campuses," local students said in a joint statement.

The walkouts were set to last for 17 minutes — one minute for each of the lives lost at the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, one month ago.

The protests caused strong reactions across social media on Wednesday on both a local and national level. Students, educators and politicians all weighed in on the movement. Here is a look at the walkouts and some of the reaction in SLO County:

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Today millions of students across the nation participated in speaking out for their lives. Today we showed the nation that we are a generation of change. The fight for our lives has only begun. #NeverAgain #nationalschoolwalkoutday pic.twitter.com/F30H6QbYWh — Rutik Shinglot (@RutikShinglot) March 14, 2018

#neveragain should students feel unsafe on their own school campus or that their right to live is any less than the right to bare arms. we all need to stand up and make a change to ensure that this never happens again #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/vkD6h2QGaK — lil (@lilyschalde) March 14, 2018

walkout just ended! so happy to see how many people showed up to fight for their rights and support the parkand victims :) pic.twitter.com/PVhVwbQrco — daniela (@danielabean9) March 14, 2018

@AGHSEagles senior Casey Crouch speaks for #nationalwalkout. Pic via student Zoe Boyd; info soon from @danielabean9 pic.twitter.com/isfK6r9OLD — Kaytlyn Leslie (@kaytyleslie) March 14, 2018

Some parents pick up Righetti High School students after threat lockdown ends @SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/pe74O4N8pg — Len Wood (@lwood83) March 14, 2018

Sign at Templeton High School gun protest today#NationalWalkoutDay



Thanks to @haley_cudworth for sharing pic.twitter.com/GTg03Qw7BG — Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) March 14, 2018

SHARE COPY LINK Amalia Fleming, 15, performed her original song "Renegades" to fellow Morro Bay High School students who protested gun violence on March 14, 2018. About 100 students gathered at the entrance of the campus as part of a national walkout. Dawn Feuerberg

SHARE COPY LINK Students at Pacheco Elementary School in San Luis Obispo participated in the national school walkouts on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. "Let's help each other, let's support each other, let's be good friends to each other," Principal Rick Mayfield said. Courtesy of Jonathan RobertsNick Wilson