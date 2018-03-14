Hundreds of students walk out of class at San Luis Obispo High School as part of the National Walkout for Gun Safety on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. The 17-minute protests unfolded at hundreds of schools across the country. Joe Johnston
Local

Videos & photos: Social media reacts to school walkouts in SLO County

By Chris Dobstaff And Travis Gibson

cdobstaff@thetribunenews.com

tgibson@thetribunenews.com

March 14, 2018 03:44 PM

Students across San Luis Obispo County joined others across the nation Wednesday as they walked out of their morning classes — part of a movement supporting "common sense gun legislation, school safety, and greater mental health resources on school campuses," local students said in a joint statement.

The walkouts were set to last for 17 minutes — one minute for each of the lives lost at the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, one month ago.

The protests caused strong reactions across social media on Wednesday on both a local and national level. Students, educators and politicians all weighed in on the movement. Here is a look at the walkouts and some of the reaction in SLO County:

Amalia Fleming, 15, performed her original song "Renegades" to fellow Morro Bay High School students who protested gun violence on March 14, 2018. About 100 students gathered at the entrance of the campus as part of a national walkout. Dawn Feuerberg

Students at Pacheco Elementary School in San Luis Obispo participated in the national school walkouts on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. "Let's help each other, let's support each other, let's be good friends to each other," Principal Rick Mayfield said. Courtesy of Jonathan RobertsNick Wilson

Students at Atascadero High School had their planned walkout protest delayed by a school lockdown following a threat on Facebook. But they made their way to El Camino Real to protest gun violence at schools on March 14, 2018. David Middlecamp

