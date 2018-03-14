Videos & photos: Social media reacts to school walkouts in SLO County

Students across San Luis Obispo County joined others across the nation Wednesday as they walked out of their morning classes — part of a movement supporting "common sense gun legislation, school safety, and greater mental health resources on school campuses," local students said in a joint statement.
The walkouts were set to last for 17 minutes — one minute for each of the lives lost at the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, one month ago.
The protests caused strong reactions across social media on Wednesday on both a local and national level. Students, educators and politicians all weighed in on the movement. Here is a look at the walkouts and some of the reaction in SLO County:
