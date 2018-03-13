Late-night fire damages Woodstock's in downtown SLO

San Luis Obispo firefighters extinguished a fire in the building that houses Woodstock's Pizza on Monday, March 12, 2018. The fire may have been caused by a short-circuit electrical hazard related to the neon lights on the building, officials said.
David Middlecamp
