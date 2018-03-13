Late-night fire damages Woodstock's in downtown SLO
San Luis Obispo firefighters extinguished a fire in the building that houses Woodstock's Pizza on Monday, March 12, 2018. The fire may have been caused by a short-circuit electrical hazard related to the neon lights on the building, officials said.
Brothers Bryson, 6, and Brock, 8, asked NFL players to send in autographed helmets, which will be auctioned off in July 2018 at the Jack's Helping Hand Annual BBQ. Money will go to local families whose children have medical needs.
Pleasant Valley School in San Miguel held its annual Color My Future 5K Run on March 11, 2018. Children and runners were showered with nontoxic powders. Proceeds go toward rejuvenation of the school athletic field and track area.
The west was won with wire. And there is a story behind each patent. The Pioneer Museum in Paso Robles displays the fourth-largest collection of antique barbed wire in the world — the largest west of the Rockies.
With the help of PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey and airmen from Vandenberg Air Force base, Branch Elementary school kids in Arroyo Grande got an up-close look at an actual weather balloon and watched it take to the sky.
The scene at a chain-reaction crash that involved 3 semi-trucks and a passenger car, which shut down the lanes of Highway 46 West at the Shandon Rest Area. Traffic moved at a crawl and was diverted onto unfinished lanes under construction while CH
Take a scenic drive up Highway 1 during a break in the storm on Friday, March 2, 2018. A strong storm swept through California on Thursday and Friday, dropping more than 1 inch of rain in several parts of San Luis Obispo County.
See highlights from the Women’s Shelter Program Musical Revue & Fashion Show, “Passing the Torch,” at the Alex Madonna Expo Center in San Luis Obispo on March 2, 2018. The charity event, which features local politicians, business leaders and other