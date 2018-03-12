Firefighters respond to late-night fire at Woodstock's Pizza

Firefighters responded to a blaze at Woodstock's Pizza in San Luis Obispo on Monday night that may have been caused by an electrical short-circuit, according to officials.
Flames were reported at the pizza restaurant on Higuera Street at 10:11 p.m. Crews arrived and evacuated the first floor of the building while assessing the situation. Osos Street at Higuera was also briefly blocked off while crews responded.
Battalion Chief Ray Hais said 3- to 4-foot flames were coming off the rooftop and started to grow pretty rapidly.
"Made us a little bit nervous," he said.
Hais said this fire made him "more nervous" than one last week on Johnson Avenue that destroyed the former home of Unity church because the Woodstock's building is older and has more occupants surrounding it.
The small fire was knocked down around 10:30 p.m.
Hais said the cause is under investigation, but everything indicates it was likely something electrical short-circuited.
"We've had some issues with the neon lights," he said.
The building sustained some damage to the parapet and roof covering, completely melting the vinyl covering on the parapet. There was no damage on the first or second floor.
Hais said the priority is for Woodstock's to be able to reopen for business by late morning Tuesday, around 10 a.m., though they will need to get certified by an electrician before power can be restored.
