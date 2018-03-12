Bluff collapses at The Cliffs Resort in Shell Beach

A bluff collapsed at The Cliffs Resort in Shell Beach on Monday, March 12, 2018. The City of Pismo Beach blocked off beach access from the hotel because of it.
Janine Dion Kaytlyn Leslie
Pleasant Valley School Color Run 5K

Local

Pleasant Valley School in San Miguel held its annual Color My Future 5K Run on March 11, 2018. Children and runners were showered with nontoxic powders. Proceeds go toward rejuvenation of the school athletic field and track area.