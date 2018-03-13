Get ready to jump — a building full of bounce houses is coming to Atascadero

Atascadero kids are getting a new place to enjoy some bouncy fun.
Hop's Bounce House — known for providing inflatable play structures for parties and events — plans to open a 6,000-square-foot indoor center on El Camino Real where kids and their parents can enjoy active fun.
Owner David Shepherd said he's always planned to open the indoor play place but decided to start with his rental business, now known as Hop's Party Rentals.
He took over the lease for his building — which was previously a mattress store — in February and is in the process of preparing the space to open this spring.
The facility will feature various types of bounce houses for children and toddlers, Shepherd said: "We've got a little bit for every age."
It will also include air hockey and arcade games, along with TVs for parents supervising their children.
The Bounce House will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from about 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Shepherd said. Admission will cost from $10 to $15 per person for unlimited bounce time, with occasional specials.
Shepherd doesn't plan to provide food, so party groups will be allowed to bring their own. He said he also eventually hopes to create partnerships with local restaurants.
Once Hop's Bounce House is up and running, Shepherd also hopes to apply for permits that would allow him to host scheduled parents' nights out. On certain evenings, parents could drop their children off at the play center and enjoy some time for themselves.
"We're trying to help the community in different ways," Shepherd said. "I'm a parent with two kids — I know how it is."
Initially, Shepherd, his wife and one other person will staff the Bounce House, although he eventually expects to hire up to five employees. By the time he opens his new business in early April, Shepherd expects to have spent about $130,000 to get it started.
He said he got into the inflatable bounce house business when he tired of corporate life after working in a management role for 10 years.
"I was tired of taking," Shepherd said. "I wanted to give back — I wanted to serve people however I can."
