Brothers from SLO ask NFL players to help raise money for local families

Brothers Bryson, 6, and Brock, 8, asked NFL players to send in autographed helmets, which will be auctioned off in July 2018 at the Jack's Helping Hand Annual BBQ. Money will go to local families whose children have medical needs.
Courtesy of Jack's Helping Hand
Pleasant Valley School Color Run 5K

Pleasant Valley School in San Miguel held its annual Color My Future 5K Run on March 11, 2018. Children and runners were showered with nontoxic powders. Proceeds go toward rejuvenation of the school athletic field and track area.